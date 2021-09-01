A rebranding campaign announced Tuesday has given the former Central Mall a new name and the potential for renovations that could turn part of the complex into outdoor shops and restaurants.
The name Central Plaza already was apparent throughout the commercial complex in downtown Lawton, which the City of Lawton purchased in January for a FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), a complex to house defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
City officials also have said repeatedly they intend to keep the retail businesses already located inside the 625,000-square-foot commercial complex that stretches from Southwest 2nd to Southwest 4th streets south of Southwest C Avenue. While City Council members created the FISTA Development Trust Authority to operate the FISTA, that authority, in turn, hired Intouch Management Services to operate the mall’s retail and common areas.
It was Jason Wells, broker and owner of Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, who made the formal announcement Tuesday that Central Mall was now Central Plaza. The action was part of a larger plan, an agreement with Dallas commercial real estate developer Burk Collins & Co. that already has yielded conceptual designs of what Central Plaza could be, given time for development.
That would include new retail, dining and entertainment features, while potentially making a portion of the mall an outdoor venue, something Wells has said today’s retailers prefer over traditional indoor malls.
“We’re still in the conceptual phase,” Wells said Tuesday of future plans to change the entire look of Central Plaza, adding officials “want to show what is possible.”
Clarence Fortney, who chairs the FISTA Development Trust Authority, said Tuesday’s announcement fits into the entire concept of bringing the FISTA into empty commercial spaces in the mall, transforming them into a complex that will provide high tech jobs that will attract people to Lawton and keep those who are already living here.
Fortney lauded the involvement of Burk Collins, hired by the FISTA trust authority in June to bring his expertise that reflects more than 9 million square feet of commercial property. Wells said Collins has been involved in building and modernizing shopping and entertainment spaces since 1970.
“The future of Central Plaza District is open,” Fortney said, of a venue that could hold restaurants, live music and other entertainment, and living spaces.
Wells said there isn’t yet a development timeline, explaining the immediate goal is the financial analysis that will help turn conceptual designs into reality.
But, officials also say among the first things Lawtonians will see is development of outparcels, or new facilities outside the mall’s “footprint,” perhaps in what is now parking or along what is the retaining wall and fence along Southwest C Avenue. Planners brought in by the City of Lawton to analyze downtown have repeatedly recommended the city remove that wall and fencing to bring uniformity to the mall and surrounding property.
To further punctuate the occasion, officials unveiled the work “Bison,” by noted artist and Lawtonian Robert Peterson. Wells said the work will be a centerpiece in what officials plan as a gallery where other works of art will hang.
City officials were excited earlier this summer when Collins indicated an interest in the project.
“Central Plaza is uniquely positioned to attract national tenants with new outdoor green spaces, water features, innovative entertainment venues and a modernized blending of dining and shopping,” Collins said, in a statement. “The property’s proximity to downtown Lawton — centrally located in the community — with an abundance of parking and land make it a very smart option for national companies looking for growth opportunities.”
What is now Central Mall opened in 1979, the end result of an urban renewal campaign to modernize the downtown area. The City of Lawton purchased the commercial site in January for $14.45 million, announcing plans to turn vacant retail areas inside the mall into a complex for military defense contractors while retaining retail and restaurants already operating.
Renovation of the old Sears on the west side of the mall began this summer. That site will be the first FISTA complex, with renovation of the old Dillard’s store on the mall’s south side to be the second.