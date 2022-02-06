Ian Swart says he had a 1950s childhood in the 1980s.
He spent much of his early life with his grandparents, hearing stories of growing up during the Dust Bowl, learning to grow vegetables, to can food and to live in a way forgotten by modern society.
Another big influence on Swart was Tim Poteete, historical interpreter for the Museum of the Great Plains.
“I guess I wasn’t a typical teenager,” Swart said. “I’d go to see Tim, and he’d teach me how to hitch up a team of mules to an old buckboard wagon he and his dad made, and taught me how to drive the team.”
Swart and Ian kept in contact, even as Swart grew up, went to college to study history, and started working as an archivist in various museums around the state. They became great friends, sharing a common calling.
When Poteete died unexpectedly in December, Swart had moved back to Fletcher, the town he grew up in, a little over a year before. The day after he got the news, Swart baked a pecan pie, and brought it to Poteete’s wife, Julie.
“She asked me if I’d ever thought of doing Tim’s job,” Swart said.
Swart had a lot of respect for Poteete and was honored to be asked to take his place. With Julie’s blessing, Swart interviewed and got the job as the new historical interpreter for the museum.
He’s got big shoes to fill, and he knows it. For his first two weeks, Swart has spent most of his time reading as much as he can, especially on the fur trade of the 1800s, a subject Poteete specialized in. Some of the books he’s taken in are from Poteete’s personal collection, given to Swart by Julie along with several articles of clothing Poteete would wear to work.
“People say that when someone dies, it’s like a library burning down,” Swart said. “That was certainly true of Tim. It’s been strange. Sometimes, before it sinks in, I’ll still think of calling him up to ask him things.”
The Trading Post at the museum hasn’t had an exhibition since the death of Poteete, and Swart has been planning for new things he can bring to it when it reopens.
At the top of his list of ideas is growing fresh, heirloom vegetables at the post, and having sessions oriented toward teaching museum patrons how to prepare food in historically accurate ways, including cooking over open flames, and hanging and shelling peas.
To this end, Swart has been on the lookout for seeds of heirloom-variety seeds for plants that would have been grown in the plains. The older the breed, the better.
Swart also will oversee the building of the new Trading Post, a process started under Poteete, who delayed his retirement to try and see the project through.
Lumber is being cut in Colorado, in preparation to be shipped to the museum.
The new post will be a physical reminder of the legacy of Tim Poteete.
“I wish he could’ve lived to see it,” Swart said.