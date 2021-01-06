MANGUM — A New Mexico teen fleeing law enforcement in a stolen car crashed and was hospitalized in critical condition Monday afternoon following a wreck in Greer County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified 16-year-old male from Albuquerque, N.M., was flown to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
The teen was driving a stolen 2015 BMW eastbound on U.S. 283 shortly after 3:15 p.m. and was being pursued by multiple agencies when he went off the roadway due to excessive speed, Trooper Josh Tinsley reported. The BMW rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its passenger side about 2½-miles east of Mangum.
According to the report, the teen was wearing a seatbelt.
Tinsley's report said the driver was speeding, which led to the pursuit.