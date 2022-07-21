CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma welcomed a new era for its leadership on Friday as a new chairman, vice-chairman and legislators were sworn into office.
Kiowa Tribe Chief Justice Kirke Kickingbird, Kiowa tribal member, presided over the swearing-in ceremony for Chairman Lawrence Spottedbird and Vice-Chair Jacob Sotigh at the almost 11,000 member tribe’s headquarters in Carnegie.
A crowd of nearly 500 tribal members, family and friends gathered for the event, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information director.
“I will be speaking for the Kiowa Tribe at every opportunity,” Spottedbird said. “Taking care of our people. That’s our priority and mission.”
Spottedbird said he has a 10-year vision to build and establish the tribe’s economy through the creation of Kiowa Incorporated. He also has plans for a program that would support human development through the Kiowa tribal empowerment center to nurture tribal members through career and business development.
Leading by the example of great past leaders who served to preserve and protect the tribe is what Spottedbird cited as his role models moving forward.
“We’re still here because those were truly great leaders that we had in our history,” he said. “I can use them as an example.”
Spottedbird follows Matthew Komalty as chairman of the tribe. Komalty was elected to office in 2016.
Tsotigh offered his own plans for the future. It includes inclusivity for all Kiowas.
“We’re hoping to bring more transparency to the tribe,” he said. “We are going to make sure our citizens feel welcome in their complex.”
Working with the legislative branch is an imperative, according to Tsotigh. He plans to have a healthy working relationship with the legislators. Transparency is not only the key, he calls it a right for tribal members. This includes regularly reporting to the people about what is going on.
“It’s people looking for hope, looking for promise, and wanting to be reassured that we might bring them some sense honesty and integrity,” he said. “I think they are very excited because it has been our pledge to bring that openness.”
Timothy Satepauhoodle, Medicine Bluff representative and Alana Quetone, representing Jimmy Creek, also were sworn in as District 3 and 4 Legislators.