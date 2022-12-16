Oklahoma Human Services will celebrate the grand opening of its new Lawton Human Services Center, 10 SW 2nd Street, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.
The customer-facing facility will officially open its doors to serve Oklahoma families on Tuesday.
About 60 Oklahoma Human Services staff members (specialists) will work out of the new space. Specialists will serve families participating in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Child Care subsidy, SoonerCare for the aged, blind and disabled, as well as other social safety net programs. Customers interacting with Developmental Disabilities Services, Child Care Services, Community Living, Aging, and Adult Protective Services also will use this location as needed, according to information provided by Oklahoma Human Services.
In May of 2020, Oklahoma Human Services launched its Service First strategy, prioritizing the families it serves and its workforce over physical structures. Through this strategy, Oklahoma Human Services began trading its large and obsolete buildings, some with more than 30,000 square feet, in favor of three types of smaller, more strategically-located and thoughtfully-designed locations, according to a press release.
Under this plan, the agency will move away from a building ownership model to a leasing model, as well as strengthening its digital infrastructure to meet its customers where they are, which is mostly online. The agency expects that this phase of the Service First plan will significantly improve Oklahoma Human Service’s customer experience all while meeting its business needs today and into the future, according to a press release.
“Families in Lawton and throughout Oklahoma deserve a world-class customer service experience from our agency, and we are fully committed to providing it to them,” said Oklahoma Human Services Interim Director Samantha Galloway. “We are really excited to open this new location to deliver more robust services and further embed ourselves in the community.”
The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.