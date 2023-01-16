City Council members said the new committee they created last week will help improve city services and functions.
And, they want to create another new committee: one centered on the city budget.
Council members voted Tuesday to add the Processes Oversight Committee to its list of committees, smaller groups that analyze issues before bringing recommendations to the full council for a decision. As defined by the city code which creates the new committee, its purpose is to help city departments establish more efficient processes and procedures "that increase accountability and better serve the citizens of Lawton."
The committee will be comprised of three council members and the mayor (who will be a non-voting member), who will meet once a month to discusses processes within city government and how they may be improved. City Attorney John Ratliff said the meetings will comply with the state's Open Meetings Act, meaning they will be posted and open to the public. Ratliff also said the new committee would be an extension of an existing ad hoc committee.
Mayor Stan Booker said the members of that ad hoc committee — Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris, Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren — would become the members of the new committee. Booker is to recommend those three for appointment at the council's Jan. 24 meeting, along with Ward 4 Councilman George Gill, who will replace former Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
Fortenbaugh said the new committee also should include oversight of the city's Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and efficiencies entities, but Booker said the CIP would be better suited to the council budget committee that Warren has proposed.
That new budget committee would allow the council to give more meaningful recommendations to city staff during the budgeting process, Warren said in his agenda commentary, adding it is "imperative that selected councilmembers participate early enough in the process to enable better coordination."
Traditionally, city administrators begin the budgeting process in January, working toward a spring completion date on a preliminary budget that is taken to the full council for discussion in April and May. Council members must have the document in place by late June so it goes into effect when the fiscal year begins July 1. That means the council typically participates in the budget process — asking questions, making recommendations and directing changes — after city staff has crafted a preliminary document.
Booker said while budget workshops still could be held for the full council, committee members could delve more deeply into the budget. Budget workshops are a "20,000 feet overview," Booker said, adding some council members want to dig more deeply.
Unlike the Processes Oversight Committee, details on the budget committee have not been crafted. Council action Tuesday directed city staff to craft those details.
The Processes Oversight Committee, created within Chapter 2 of Lawton City Code, specifies the committee will meet on a regular monthly basis, with the city manager and city attorney serving as ex officio members and providing technical expertise. The ordinance sets specific duties:
• Identify municipal departments that are performing below expectations.
• Provide solutions, recommendations and directives to the city manager to facilitate achieving stated municipal standards and goals.
• Provide a forum for residents to report inefficient government practices or customer service.
• Consult with city manager or city attorney on administrative or legal matters of common interest.
• Recommend changes to city ordinances to increase efficiency and provide better service to citizens.
Lawton's city charter sets the duties for council and for the city manager, who is one of four city administrators who report directly to the council. The charter designates the manager as the city's chief administrative officer and head of the administrative branch of city government, and his duties include supervision and control of all administrative departments, agencies and employees; and preparation of a preliminary budget, for presentation to the council.
Charter-specified duties for the council include enacting legislation; adopting budgets and making appropriations; monitoring the function of any office, department or agency of city government; and investigating municipal business. It also specifies council members may deal with the city's administrative service "solely through the city manager."