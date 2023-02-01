City Council members said their new committee will improve city services and functions.
Council members voted to add the Processes Oversight Committee to its list of committees, smaller groups that analyze issues before bringing recommendations to the full council for a decision. As defined by the city code which creates the new committee, its purpose is to help city departments establish more efficient processes and procedures “that increase accountability and better serve the citizens of Lawton.”
Committee members will be tasked with meeting once a month to discusses processes within city government and how they may be improved. City Attorney John Ratliff said the meetings will comply with the state’s Open Meetings Act, meaning they will be posted and open to the public. Ratliff also said the new committee is an extension of an existing ad hoc committee.
Mayor Stan Booker said the members of that ad hoc committee — Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris, Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren — have become members of the new committee, along with Ward 4 Councilman George Gill, who replaces former Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk. The full council accepted the mayoral appointments Jan. 24.
Fortenbaugh had wanted the new committee to include oversights of the city’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and efficiencies entities, but Booker said the CIP is better suited to the council’s new budget committee, created by the council Jan. 24
The Processes Oversight Committee, created within Chapter 2 of Lawton City Code, specifies the committee will meet on a regular monthly basis, with the city manager, city attorney and mayor serving as ex officio members. The ordinance sets specific duties:
• Identify municipal departments that are performing below expectations.
• Provide solutions, recommendations and directives to the city manager to facilitate achieving stated municipal standards and goals.
• Provide a forum for residents to report inefficient government practices or customer service.
• Consult with city manager or city attorney on administrative or legal matters of common interest.
• Recommend changes to city ordinances to increase efficiency and provide better service to citizens.
Lawton’s city charter sets the duties for council and for the city manager, who is one of four city administrators who report directly to the council. The charter designates the manager as the city’s chief administrative officer and head of the administrative branch of city government, and his duties include supervision and control of all administrative departments, agencies and employees; and preparation of a preliminary budget, for presentation to the council.
Charter-specified duties for the council include enacting legislation; adopting budgets and making appropriations; monitoring the function of any office, department or agency of city government; and investigating municipal business. It also specifies council members may deal with the city’s administrative service “solely through the city manager.”