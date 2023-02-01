New Lawton City Council committee would help improve city services, members say

City Council members said their new committee will improve city services and functions.

Council members voted to add the Processes Oversight Committee to its list of committees, smaller groups that analyze issues before bringing recommendations to the full council for a decision. As defined by the city code which creates the new committee, its purpose is to help city departments establish more efficient processes and procedures “that increase accountability and better serve the citizens of Lawton.”

