New Lawton Airport fire station experiencing movement

A new fire station built to serve Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport and Lawton in general is experiencing some movement.
Lawton Fire Station No. 2, turned over to the City of Lawton in early 2020, is showing signs of movement in the center part of the building, said Airport Director Barbara McNally. The station was built on the northern edge of the airport along Bishop Road, and its crews include specially trained firefighters who respond to aviation-related emergencies at the airport, as well as fires and other emergencies in south Lawton.
McNally said that building apparently is shifting and experiencing movement, with that movement evident in problems with tiles and walls. She said while there is no evidence of structural problems, there apparently is movement that must be addressed. A geotechnical engineer is slated to be in Lawton Feb. 12 to bore holes in the soil in five locations near the apparent area of shift “to see what the problem is.” McNally said they will investigate whether ground water or something else is the culprit.
She said the movement appears to be confined to the center of the building, where the kitchen is. It hasn’t affected the fire bays or the dorms, and engineers say there is no danger to occupants and none is expected to develop.
“We will get to the bottom of it and fix it,” she said, telling airport authority members that responsibility should be on the contractor.
Rich Construction launched the $3.9 million construction in April 2018, building a facility that replaced an existing station that had been built with federal dollars in the 1970s. That original station had developed severe structural problems, the reason for construction of a new station that was funded with federal, state and local dollars.