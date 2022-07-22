OKLAHOMA CITY — A law recently signed into effect by Gov. Kevin Stitt will allow blind residents to vote by electronic absentee ballots if they cannot vote at their regular precinct polling place on election day, beginning next year.

The legislation permits electronic delivery of ballots and balloting materials to Oklahomans who are legally blind, as defined in Section 72 of Title 7 in the Oklahoma Statutes. The Oklahoma Secretary of State will create a system for electronic delivery of absentee ballots and may include requirements similar to those used by voters in military service.

