OKLAHOMA CITY — A law recently signed into effect by Gov. Kevin Stitt will allow blind residents to vote by electronic absentee ballots if they cannot vote at their regular precinct polling place on election day, beginning next year.
The legislation permits electronic delivery of ballots and balloting materials to Oklahomans who are legally blind, as defined in Section 72 of Title 7 in the Oklahoma Statutes. The Oklahoma Secretary of State will create a system for electronic delivery of absentee ballots and may include requirements similar to those used by voters in military service.
Eligible voters may use their personal computers to privately and independently mark accessible absentee ballots, which must be returned to their county election board secretary using the existing absentee ballot process. Election board secretaries will process these absentee ballots using the same process required by law for absentee ballots.
Under provisions of the bill, an unqualified person who applies for an absentee ballot intended for voters who are blind will be guilty of a felony.
The bill, by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, will go into effect July 1, 2023.