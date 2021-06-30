Oklahoma businesses will have more freedom in how they serve their customers, effective Thursday.
House Bill 2726 introduces language into the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Control Act allowing Oklahoma small businesses to offer bottle service to customers. Supporters said bottle service has become more popular in other states, especially with young people, and this will allow Oklahoma businesses to remain competitive.
HB 2726 defines bottle service as the sale and provision of spirits in their original packages by a mixed beverage licensee, to be consumed within that licensee’s club suite. Club suite means a designated area designed to provide an exclusive space for patrons specifically granted access by a mixed beverage licensee and not accessible to other patrons.
A mixed beverage license allows the holder to sell spirits in their original packages for consumption on its premises if those spirits remain and are consumed in the club suite. Such alcohol must be provided exclusively by the mixed beverage licensee.
“This legislation will have a positive economic impact for Oklahoma in our major metro areas, especially the businesses in Bricktown, Chisholm Creek, Norman, Stillwater, Tulsa, and Lawton,” said Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, the bill’s author. “Our business owners can use all the help they can get, after having a really hard year in sales and service. I’m grateful that we were able to get this done.”