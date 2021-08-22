A transit agreement that officials term “amazing” and “a good deal” is formally in place for Lawton Public Schools, for the fifth school year.
The agreement approved by the Lawton Board of Education earlier this month and the City Transit Trust/City Council in July allows all Lawton Public School students and staff to ride LATS fixed route buses anytime buses are operating. Those rides are free, as long as students and staff show their district badges as they board.
“LATS is a good deal for us,” said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime, of a program that has extended transportation options for the district.
The memorandum of agreement includes a $70,000 fee the district will pay to LATS for that service.
As specified, the agreement gives unlimited access at no cost for all LPS staff through June 30, 2022, the end of the school year. It also provides that free access to all students, including those at elementary facilities. In past years, the service has been limited to secondary students, meaning those attending middle schools, high schools and Gateway Success Center.
The agreement specifies LPS photo identification cards will be accepted as passes for students on LATS fixed routes. Students and staff boarding LATS without a current LPS ID will be charged regular fare. Any student under age 6 must be accompanied by an adult.
Other requirements include development and implementation of a marketing and public information program that will provide information to students and staff regarding the use of public transportation and other alternative transportation modes, to and from campus, in lieu of private vehicles.
The benefits for LPS are varied, but include efforts to lessen congestion and parking problems on or near campuses by giving students and staff alternate transportation. District officials said mass transit also allows some students to engage in more afterschool activities, something that may not be possible for students who have to depend on LPS buses to get to and from school. LATS fixed routes were configured so every LPS facility is on a fixed route or within easy walking distance.
LPS administrators said early in the program that the free service also had developed into an unexpected recruiting program for staff because of LATS’ operational hours and the proximity of routes to district facilities.
The program has been increasingly successful each year it has been in place, said LATS General Manager Ryan Landers.
“It’s a great program and we’re excited to continue this,” he said.
The program has expanded over the years. A pilot program launched in January 2017 was aimed at students, but quickly expanded to include LPS staff members. The program had been limited to secondary students until this school year, when it now includes elementary students.
Sites that qualify for the program include all elementary schools; Central, Eisenhower and MacArthur middle schools; the Life Ready Center (formerly Tomlinson Middle School); Eisenhower, Lawton and MacArthur high schools; and Gateway Success Center.