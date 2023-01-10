Comanche County has a full judicial staff after two new judges were sworn in on Monday morning, a fact that made Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe very happy.
The county has been short two judges since District Judge Irma Newburn left in November 2021 to serve as a Federal Immigration Judge in Memphis, Tenn., and District Judge Gerald Neuwirth retired in March 2022.
The two new judges who joined the bench are District Judge Jay Walker and Special District Judge Christine Galbraith.
For the past 10 months, Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael Flanagan helped with jury dockets.
Tayloe, who administered the oath of office to new District Judge Grant Sheperd, expressed how relieved he was to finally have a full judicial staff.
Sheperd, who has served as a special district judge since 2019, was sworn in as a new district judge on Monday.
In addition, Taylor and District Judge Scott Meaders were sworn in for new terms.