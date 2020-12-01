Dan Wiginton and daughter Heather Clement, owners of Parker Living Centers, will break ground today on the Parker Place Living Center.
The center is an intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (ICF-IIDs).
“My dad and I have been working on bringing this project to fruition for nearly two years,” said Clement. “So, we are ecstatic to finally be breaking ground in Lawton.”
The new facility, located at 7510 NW Sun, will consist of two 7,000-square-foot homes and each will have private bedrooms for 16 residents with shared living and dining areas, Clement said in a press release.
“We believe that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are not able to live at home deserve to live in a facility that provides a home like environment in which they may learn, grow, and thrive,” said Clement.
Clement said the goal of Parker Place Living Centers is to enable residents to reach optimal levels of physical, intellectual, social, and vocational functioning that each resident is capable of reaching.
“All skilled care and support services will be coordinated by an interdisciplinary care team and will be specific and diversified to meet the individualized needs to enhance our residents’ overall quality of life,” Clement said. “Our staff will be consistently trained to provide interventions and support that make it possible for individuals to lead productive lives to their fullest potential at each resident’s unique level of abilities.”
Potential residents may qualify for “Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities” through Medicaid, Clement said. ICC-IIDis an optional Medicaid benefit that enables states to provide comprehensive and individualized health care and rehabilitation services to individuals in order to promote their functional status and independence. Although it is an optional benefit, it is an alternative to the home and community based services waiver for individuals who need the level of care provided by an ICF-IID facility.
“In Oklahoma, individuals wait an average of 10 years to receive the home and community-based services waiver, leaving some families struggling to provide the skilled support and care their family member with a disability needs and deserves,” Clement said. “Oklahoma does not limit access to ICF-IID services; therefore, in some cases ICF-IID services may be more immediately available than other long-term care options.”
Clement said she expects construction to complete in September 2021.