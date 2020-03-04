APACHE — Bringing new hope of growth and new visitors, the Apache Chamber of Commerce and several local business owners and citizens have organized a project to bring people downtown the first Saturday of each month.
Saturday the group has invited several food trucks to come to town and as a means to get kids involved, they will have local and area first responders on hand with their apparatus to show off to the kids and teach them about their roles in the community.
“Cari Clodfelter and I have been working to get the food trucks and our goal is to give our kids, and now grandkids, a reason to be proud of where they are growing up,” Robin Lunsford said. “Back in November Cari and I started the Warrior Blessing Box in front of the Flower Shop in Apache.
“This has really got my grandkids involved and wanting to give back to others who may need food that they can’t afford from time to time. My grandkids love going to check on the Blessing Box and going to the local grocery store to make purchases to add to the box. I am happy that my grandkids have seen how this small project has blessed those who have used it. That makes my heart happy.”
Lunsford said that this Saturday they will have Back the Blue stickers for kids, firefighter tattoos, coloring contest, a bouncy castle and T-shirts to give away to go along with the theme of the day.
“We’re inviting anyone in the Apache area to bring their kids to Saturday’s event and try out the food trucks,” Lunsford said. “We want our kids to learn that Apache is a great small town and a great place to live.”