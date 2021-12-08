DUNCAN — Congregants of New Hope Baptist Church in Duncan gathered Tuesday to continue a 41-year tradition of giving back to their community.
More than 50 people gathered in the church’s dining area, where several folding tables were set up, lined with boxes of fresh fruit, packaged snacks and various other food items. A table in the center was covered in piles of red and green ribbon.
Randy Sutherland, senior pastor of New Hope, explained the inclusion of green ribbon this year with a laugh.
“Some of you may be asking,‘Why green ribbon this year?’ and the answer is simply, we ran out of red ones.” Sutherland said.
At the close of Sutherland’s opening remarks, he began passing out index cards with locations where deliveries were to be made, and the crowd lined up among the tables, filling bags with one of each of the arrayed foods, and delivering them to the center table, where the plastic bags were tied with ribbon, and delivered to the back of the room to be boxed.
At the church, the bags, which are to those in need throughout Stephens County, are called Blessing Bags.
Two of the congregants doing the bagging, Charley and Kitty Beavers, have been participating in the Blessing Bags event for 25 years. Kitty talked about how the event has grown since she first got involved.
“We see more food, and larger bags. I think it’s wonderful,” Beavers said. “We take our truck to the nursing homes, and they love to see us.”
Once boxed, the food will be delivered to nursing homes throughout Stephens County, as well as directly to homes of home-bound church members and others throughout the county.
Sutherland said that the event is especially meaningful in the holiday season.
“Some people feel neglected, and some people feel depressed this time of year,” Sutherland said. “So more than anything, it’s to make people’s day a little brighter.”
Sutherland said that he started the program out of love for the community he lives in.
“I love people,” Sutherland said. “I saw 41 years ago that this would be a great project for our church, and a great way to give back to people.”
Kitty Beavers said that the growth of the event since she started participating has had a big impact on the community.
“It’s a testament to how much God has blessed this church,” Beavers said. “We’ve had so many more volunteers and been able to get so much more food.”