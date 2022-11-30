DUNCAN — Members of New Hope Baptist Church West delivered sacks of hope on Wednesday.
About 150 volunteers gathered in the church’s fellowship hall to fill 1,000 sacks with apples, oranges, cookies, candy and crackers. The sacks were then delivered to nursing homes, assisted living centers and homebound seniors in Stephens County, including Marlow, Duncan and Meridian.
This was the 42nd year for the program, which the Rev. Randy Southerland, New Hope pastor, began when he served at Immanuel Baptist Church, Duncan, as senior adult pastor and music leader.
“So many (seniors) feel forgotten and isolated and alone,” Southerland said. “This can be a really, really lonely time of year. This is something they look forward to each year, just knowing someone thought of them.”
Seeing the smile on the faces of those who receive the sacks is just one reason Kitty Beavers has volunteered to fill sacks for most of those 42 years.
“This is Christmas to me and my family,” she said. “We come together with our church family (to fill the sacks). There is joy in taking them to the homes. It just thrills them to death that someone thought of them.
“It kind of kicks off Christmas for us,” she said.
Her daughter, Jill Baldwin, agreed.
“It’s just part of our Christmas to give back to others,” she said. She has joined her mother and father in filling the sacks for the past five years. “Some people are by themselves and don’t have family. It just means so much to them.”
While the event may be a family affair for some church members who have volunteered for several years, new comers also are made to feel welcome.
Heather Edelman and her daughter, Hazel, 3, also were doing their part to fill the sacks. Edelman is new to the area and just started attending New Hope. Her husband is in the military and is deployed to Korea.
“I’m a stay-at-home mom, so I take any opportunity to help others that I can,” she said as she helped her daughter fill a sack. Edelman also has a personal reason for helping.
“My grandmother lived in a nursing home and often felt forgotten,” Edelman said of why she was participating.
Church member John Cooksey had another reason for volunteering.
“This is the time of year we celebrate the birth of Jesus. Jesus gave everything, including his life that we might have eternal life. As followers of Jesus, we are called to serve. We are just doing what God told us to do – serve others.”
After helping sack up the bags of treats, Cooksey and his wife, Wendy, helped deliver them to nursing homes and to shut-ins, a process which he said could take four to five hours. The payoff, he said, is putting smiles on people’s faces.
“They are so appreciative of being remembered,” Cooksey said of the recipients’ reactions.
“It’s the spirit of Christmas,” Cooksey said of the experience.