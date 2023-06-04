Lawton citizens who drive West Gore Boulevard might have already noticed it: A new mural representing Lawton heroes by Darry and Terry Shaw adorns the north wall of Lawton Nutrition, No. 6 SW 11th, just behind the Stripes gas station.

It follows a ‘Hero’ theme, displaying some of the most accomplished community members in Lawton, as a way of honoring all those who are serving the Lawton community, Jeff Sadler said. He bought the mural that was donated by the Shaw brothers to the United Way.

