Residents on Lawton’s south side will soon have access to a new health clinic thanks in part to money from the American Rescue Plan.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $11,761,148 in American Rescue Plan funding to 18 health centers in Oklahoma to expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities.
One of those health centers was the Comanche County Hospital Authority, which received a grant of $784,515 to construct a new federally qualified health clinic on the corner of Southwest 6th and W. Lee in south Lawton.
“Basically, what it means is a clinic that serves as a safety net provider for patients without insurance. We serve everyone, but it allows us to provide coverage to the uninsured on a sliding scale at a very reasonable cost,” said Sean McAvoy, the executive director of primary care for the Lawton Community Health Center.
While grants like this usually cannot be applied toward construction, this money was set aside specifically for capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities, McAvoy said.
The funds are designed to support underserved communities. After a survey of Lawton, the area of Southwest 6th and Lee was identified as one such community.
“We saw this gap on the south side of Lawton,” McAvoy said.
The land for the new clinic was provided by an anonymous donor, according to McAvoy, who said the land has been on his radar for some time since its donation. The grant represented the perfect opportunity to establish a clinic in a low-income area.
“We are finalizing the plans now. We’ve got some more environmental assessments to do and if all goes well, we’d like to open bids in late October or early November. We hope to start construction by the first of February and be up and running by summer of 2022,” McAvoy said.
The new clinic will need to hire three new family care practitioners and roughly 10 additional employees, including nurses. It will serve anyone and everyone with specific mechanisms in place to help serve the uninsured.
The uninsured are not a monolithic group of people, according to McAvoy, who said the group can run the gamut from agricultural workers to young people who have always felt too healthy to bother with insurance.
As far as care is concerned, the new clinic will function at the same capacity of a primary care facility, treating everything from jammed thumbs to diabetes testing.
“So your sick visits, your wellness checks, pediatrics, adults, senior care, everything a primary care clinic would cover,” McAvoy said.
Lawton wasn’t the only location in Southwest Oklahoma to benefit from the grant. The Shortgrass Community Health Center in Hollis received $530,404 for capital improvements.