People driving past the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will likely see some new buildings springing up next door, as construction on the new refuge headquarters heats up over the coming months.
The project to build a new headquarters was announced last year, after the refuge was granted $18.7 million from the Great American Outdoors Act to consolidate facilities — and to return some of the old sites to nature.
Amber Zimmerman, the deputy director for the refuge, said that bringing the refuge facilities closer together is a major, necessary change for the refuge.
“We’re sort of spread out all over the place, so basically this will bring us all together and working in the same place,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said that the consolidation is being done for more than just convenience. Moving the buildings into the same area, consolidating several offices in the same building, and modernizing the building itself, will all help reduce the refuge’s environmental footprint.
“We will be reducing our overall footprint, and hopefully that will help us reduce overall operating costs,” Zimmerman said. “Instead of paying for electricity at 15 different buildings, we’ll be paying for two.”
The new headquarters will be located just a few yards away from the visitor center, and will be joined by a walking trail to ensure visitors and employees won’t have to walk along the road to travel between buildings on foot.
The project also will involve tearing down several of the oldest buildings on the refuge, and returning those sites to nature.
The process of returning areas to their natural state is not as simple as demolishing the building, and removing the materials, according to Zimmerman. It will involve a process of revegetation.
“We’ll be replanting native grasses and trees in the areas where the buildings stood,” Zimmerman said. “Part of revegetating to native is, it’s quite the process and it will take several years. You can’t walk away and expect it to return overnight. We have to control invasive species first.”
The age of several of the facilities is a big factor in making the move. The current offices being used by U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife employees at the refuge range in age, with some being built as far back as the 1930s. Zimmerman said the age of these buildings would make renovating them financially unfeasible.
“We’re going to have every opportunity to do efficiency in the new build versus the older buildings where, for example, in our current office building we have foundation issues, the basement floods, undersized HVAC, not very good internet or phone connectivity, a lot of problems,” Zimmerman said.
The current main headquarters will be torn down, as well as the Treasure Lake Job Corps building, and both will be returned to native habitat. After the initial demolition, the Job Corps building site also will be turned into a new trailhead for the Charons Gardens Wilderness Area.
“The new trailhead will have parking, a restroom facility, and interpretive signage saying what the site was, and explaining some of the history,” Zimmerman said.
One of the warehouses behind the headquarters, which is only used for storage, also will be transformed into a new trailhead, leading to Elk Mountain.
“We know that the public likes to have more walking trails, and we think that that location will make for a better-arranged parking area as well,” Zimmerman said.
Many other buildings will be kept either as historical sites, or as lodging.
“Much of the housing area is going to be kept, especially Buffalo Lodge,” Zimmerman said. “People definitely care about Buffalo Lodge, so that’s not one that will come down.”
Zimmerman said that each building being demolished and each one that stays up has been considered carefully, and nothing with particular historical significance or sites popular with visitors will come down.
Zimmerman said that she and other employees and volunteers are excited for the consolidation, and for allowing more of the refuge to be used as natural grazing land for the protected animals inside the boundary.
“As a wildlife refuge, that’s kind of what we’re all about is returning it to native habitat for animals to use,” Zimmerman said.