City of Lawton officials will begin moving into the next phase of the citywide street repair project after the City Council selected a financial institution to buy its new round of General Obligation bonds.
The winner — The Baker Group of Oklahoma City — is one of three financial firms that submitted bids to buy $4.590 million worth of General Obligation bonds Series 2020, the latest round in the 11-year ad valorem program that Lawton voters approved in 2017. The Baker Group offered an interest rate of 1.0694 percent for the 10-year bonds, said a representative with the city’s financial adviser, BOK Financial Securities, who also described all three as “great bids.”
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the process will bring Lawton $4.5 million in revenue to continue with street upgrades, with the remainder of those $4.590 million in bonds allocated to the issuance cost. Because the council approved the ordinance setting that bond sale, its emergency provision allows the process to begin immediately, said Acting City Attorney Tim Wilson. Action was approved with no council discussion.
The action stems from voter approval in February 2017 of a plan to keep the City of Lawton’s share of annual ad valorem revenue at 10.5 mills. Most years, the city will need less than that to cover the debt it pays with ad valorem revenue, and the difference between what is needed and what is generated by the 10.5 mills is dedicated to the Street Improvement Program. That 11-year program allocates revenue to residential street work and arterial upgrades, with bonds sold each year to provide the full amount of funding immediately so construction can begin. The debt is repaid via revenue generated by ad valorem taxes.
In this case, the bonds are dated Dec. 1, 2020, with $510,000 maturing each Dec. 1 through 2030. Interest is to be paid semi-annually on June 1 and Dec. 1, beginning June 1, 2022.
Chris Gander, financial adviser with BOK Financial Securities, said Lawton’s latest issuance will be the fourth under its ad valorem streets program. Setting the newest bond series into place means the four issuances represent $24.5 million of the total $55.3 million estimated under the entire 11-year program.
As the latest bond issuance is being set, work is continuing on the series of residential street projects that council members have identified as priorities in their wards. City Engineer Joseph Painter said city staff was to open bids Wednesday on the latest round of residential street work, with the winning contractor brought back to the council for award after engineers complete their bid analysis. Painter said the city is nearing completion on awarding bids for the entire list of projects contained within the first phase of the ad valorem program.
City administrators have said that means projects will be beginning, under way or nearing completion in all eight council wards.
The most recent round of plans and specifications approved in October focuses on four residential projects: reconstruction of Carroll Drive, from Northwest 14th Street to Mobley; Southwest 26th Street, from West Gore Boulevard to Cornell Avenue; Cornell Avenue, from Southwest 26th to Southwest 27th streets; and Northwest 36th Street, from the residence at 10 NW 36th to the residence at 40 NW 36th.