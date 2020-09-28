The public safety facility taking shape just east of downtown Lawton is a beehive of activity, as the contractor and its work crews build the 107,000-square-foot structure that will become the new home to four City of Lawton departments.
Flintco was named the contractor of the long-awaited facility in August 2017 and has been working on the site of what had been a railroad yard in Lawton's industrial area since October of that year. The goal is to build the facility that will become the new Lawton Police Department, city jail, Lawton Municipal Court and Fire Station No. 1 when it opens by what city officials hope is year's end or early 2021.
The main structure stretches north to south from East Gore Boulevard to Southeast B Avenue, with the public entrance on the west side of the building on Railroad Street and the rear/employee entrance on the east side of the building along Larrance Street. The project also includes a 6,000-square-foot annex for storage (it nows houses the Flintco offices), along with a project that rebuilt and realigned Larrance Street to support the weight of additional traffic and added a new traffic signal light and intersection improvements at Railroad Street and Gore Boulevard, put into place to help fire apparatus exit the building, said Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley.
The latest estimate of completion, from Flintco project engineer Chris Cooper, is Thanksgiving, which accounts for the activity going on inside the building and landscaping-related work beginning outside the building.
The section of the building closest to Southeast B Avenue is the municipal jail, with its two-tiers of cells. The modular-style area — easily expandable for new "pods" should the City of Lawton want to expand its jail capacity — was designed for 100 beds, plus up to 26 holding cells, but Cooper said the City of Lawton won't know the exact number of inmates who can be housed until the state jail inspector completes his work after construction is finished.
Cells are distinctly formed, as is a security monitoring area, but contractors still are working on ceilings, walls, the kitchen area and other aspects of the area that will house inmates and jail staff. Moving north, the area transitions into the booking area, separated from the rest of the public safety complex by a garage area where prisoners will be transferred into the building by law enforcement.
Immediately north of the jail complex is municipal court, now located in a much smaller — and deteriorating — area of the City Hall Annex west of the existing police station. Municipal Court Clerk Jillian Allison was thrilled with the area and its space, conceding it is much different than the area now occupied by the court clerk staff, as well as the municipal judge and city prosecutor.
The records holding area for municipal court is adjacent to the records holding area and the evidence storage vault area for Lawton Police Department, which will occupy the center of the building, to include its second and third floor (the third floor only exists in the center of the building).
On the north end of the building is what will become Station No. 1, housing the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station. The station on Southwest D Avenue, listed on the National Register of Historic Places will be remodeled to house fire administrative staff while keeping the historic integrity of a building that dates to 1929. That building dates to a time when Lawton had barely moved out of the horse-drawn fire cart era and presents a challenge for drivers who must back the department's largest apparatus into two bays built to accommodate much smaller vehicles.
That won't be a problem in the new three-bay station, said Cooper, explaining firefighters already have tested their ladder truck and had no trouble maneuvering the vehicles in and out of the building. Trucks will depart the bays from the west side of the station on Railroad Street (the reason a traffic signal light was installed there, Hadley said) and return by pulling into the bays from the Larrance side.
The bays are the area closest to completion on the ground floor, Flintco said.
But, the building's upper floors also are mostly completed. Those floors in the north and center of the building contain offices and meeting rooms, as well as dorm and living space for firefighters, and the gym that fire and police will share.
Hadley, a retired Lawton fire chief, said the building is a return to Lawton's earliest days, when the police and fire stations were in the same building. Adding to the history: the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station — Lawton's first stand-along fire station — are the ones moving into the new public safety facility.
While a variety of interior work is focusing on the ground-level floor, work also is starting outside.
Dirt work began Friday at the northwest corner of the building, which will become green space and house at least one historic marker: the bell now in front of Lawton Police Department which came from the city's original city hall. The foundation supporting that bell also houses a time capsule created by city entities for the Oct. 2, 2017, groundbreaking, to be opened in 50 years. Cooper said landscapers also will start adding touches such as trees in coming weeks.