Karen Villarreal

Karen Villarreal stands next to the statue of “The Critic” in Shepler Park last week. Villarreal is the new executive director of Arts for All, replacing longtime Executive Director Bobbi Machette, who recently retired.

 Scott Rains/staff

Full retirement lasted only about 10 months for Karen Villarreal, the new executive director of Arts for All.

She takes over for Bobbi Machette, who held the position for nearly 30 years. Villarreal was formally introduced to the Executive Board on Monday.

