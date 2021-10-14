The recent discovery of video evidence has pushed a murder trial, which was to have started Wednesday, to the January docket.
Richard Rasheed Smith, 24, was to be tried in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom for a felony count of first-degree murder and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate.
Details of the new evidence are few; however, it is expected to shed more light on the events of Jan. 18, 2020.
Smith is accused of killing Amber Conner, 28, during a domestic incident at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd. Police arrived and reported hearing two gunshots. Three more shots were heard and, according to the probable cause affidavit, Smith was seen running with a gun in his hand. He was disarmed and arrested.
Smith claimed that what began as a domestic argument escalated when, he said, Conner punched him and pulled a knife on him. He told investigators he responded by pulling a gun and shooting her, according to the affidavit. Smith and Conner were soldiers stationed at Fort Sill at the time of the incident.
Smith is slated to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2022. He remains in the Comanche County Detention Center on $2 million bond, records indicate.