Lawton’s military defense contractors complex will receive funding from the $1.5 trillion omnibus package signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act includes $782 million for military spending under the Department of Defense, as well as $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Biden had been expected to sign the bill this week after it passed by the U.S. House and U.S. Senate last week.
The package has local applications, to include designation of $1 million toward the construction and renovation of the FISTA innovation park modernization and expansion project, FISTA officials said. The FISTA is the complex for military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there, with the complex being created in empty retail space in downtown Lawton’s Central Plaza. Renovation on what will become FISTA 1 (the former Sears retail store) is slated to begin this month, with the complex ready for occupancy by November, under current projections.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority and its staff credit U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, and his “defense-minded leadership” for making the funding opportunity possible. Cole also is the vice ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.
FISTA officials said Cole will be recognized at 1 p.m. April 15, during a construction kick-off event inside FISTA 1.
“We will strive to provide the opportunity for Congressman Cole to share with us his message of support as well as his vision for the FISTA Innovation Park,” said FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney. “We salute Tom’s commitment to our military missions here and across the state; however, the unique relationship of Lawton Fort Sill will continue to grow as his efforts will continue to bring more high-tech jobs to the FISTA Innovation Park.”
Defense contractors, academic institutions and innovators will attend the construction kick-off to present unclassified examples of their innovative programs and warfighter centric prototypes and systems.
“I was proud to help secure substantial funding for repurposing the FISTA Innovation Park, that is severely distressed due to downturns in the brick-and-mortar retail sector,” Cole said, of the mall project. “This project will be critical in laying the foundation for ongoing high-tech job creation in Lawton as well as enabling the FISTA Innovation Park to become a center of technological innovation, STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) education, business incubation and workforce development for the greater region as they support the innovation needs of the warfighters at Fort Sill.”
Fortney said Cole’s leadership in Congress helps highlight the value and importance Oklahoma’s U.S. Army installation of Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill and the two Army Futures Command Cross-Functional Teams of Long-Range Precision Fires and Air and Missile Defense, as well as the Joint Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Schoolhouse transferring from Yuma, Arizona.
FISTA trust authority members said the park’s mission is to provide critical support to the warfighter in these military organizations in rapid modernization of concept development and prototyping.