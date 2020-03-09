DUNCAN — For Scott Metelko, creative storytelling is more than fun for a small community — it’s essential to its survival.
In February, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan announced Metelko would be its newest executive director. And he’s ready to go, with plans to bring the world to Southwest Oklahoma.
“There is no reason why there can’t be a world-class tourist attraction here in Duncan,” Metelko said.
He used Marfa, Texas, as an example of a small town that decided to put itself on the map.
“It’s beautiful there, if you like the desert, but there was nothing there until somebody put something there,” Metelko said, referencing the West Texas town’s art installments and galleries that draw visitors from around the world.
“That’s what attracted me to come here, the possibility to put something together for the community that will bring people from all over,” Metelko said.
As far as what that will look like, Metelko hopes to develop an idea organically, drawing from local creativity.
“It has to come out of the community,” he said. “We’ll engage in a process with the community to find out what that is.”
GETTING STARTED
Metelko grew up in Pasadena, Texas, and later attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas, where he studied music.
He then moved to Florida to complete his graduate degree in theater, and has spent the last three decades living and working in Orlando.
From film and television to country music, theme parks, business theater and museums, Metelko has tried his hand at designing, building, marketing and directing in a variety of entertainment avenues.
“I’ve had a lot of opportunities to figure out how to tell stories in different ways to different audiences,” Metelko said.
Metelko visited Duncan for the first time in December for a three-day interview with the CTHC Board of Directors.
Metelko walked away excited about the possibilities and was thrilled when he was offered the directorship. He packed up and moved to Duncan the next month.
“It’s a big commitment to move away from family and set up a second home,” Metelko said. “I wouldn’t have done that if it wasn’t such a great opportunity.”
This month, Metelko celebrates 17 years of marriage with his wife, Marilee Emerson, who is remaining in Florida to care for her 93-year-old mother. She will eventually join Metelko in Duncan, and Emerson plans to attend occasional events at CTHC this year.
Though he’s still settling in, Metelko said Duncan has been a welcoming community.
“I noticed right away (the community) was very inviting,” he said. ‘There are a lot of people here that are involved in the arts, in a way you don’t find in the bigger cities.”
As for CTHC, Metelko said he can’t wait to get the ball rolling on many of the plans he and his team have rolled out for the year.
“This place has advantages that most of the museums I’ve worked for would have killed to have,” he said.
This includes its proximity to the Simmons Center, where CTHC hosts events and performances throughout the year.
“Normally a museum would have to build a theater or conference center to have these types of events next door,” Metelko said.
He also cited CTHC’s education programs, which he said “are the best I’ve ever seen.”
“That’s a really good thing to build on,” said Metelko, adding that he’d like to increase CTHC’s offerings for those not in school.
“That’s what we need to work on,” he said. “You have to know that this is here and have a reason to come out, that’s what our events will help re-establish.”
LOOKING AHEAD
CTHC has rolled out a full line-up of events for this spring, starting with a new event, Cowboys and Cobbler Throwdown on April 4.
Metelko said he hopes to draw from all of his professional experiences to establish more engaging, quality events and exhibits at CTHC, like Cowboys and Cobbler.
“We tend to think of museums as being educational and not entertaining, but really, you can’t have one without the other,” he said.
Metelko has enjoyed getting to know members of the CTHC staff, and said he’s been impressed by their teamwork.
“One of my first days here, we had 120 kids come in for a field trip and just watching how they handled that, with obvious professionalism and experience of having done this together for a long time,” Metelko said.
To supplement the staff’s work, Metelko plans to launch a volunteer program this year.
“The staff is stretched pretty thin around here,” he said, adding that program expansion will depend on volunteer efforts.
“We can use a wide variety of talent here — helping in the office, outdoor projects,” Metelko said. “If you want to volunteer we’ll find a place for you that will be fulfilling and you can contribute to our mission.”
Metelko encouraged members of the community to stop in and see what’s happening at CTHC this year.
“I want to make sure everybody knows they’re welcome to come here and valued here,” he said, “and we want them to be a part of this community.”
To learn more, go to onthechisholmtrail.com.