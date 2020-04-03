To take effect at noon today:
• Furniture stores and sporting goods stores will close. If a furniture store sells appliances, it may remain open to sell appliances only. Sporting goods stores that sell guns and ammunition may remain open to sell only those items.
• Golf courses, tennis courts, disc golf courses will be closed.
• Only automated, drive-through car washes may remain open. Car wash employees may not assist customers in any way.
• Essential businesses or grocery stores cannot sell clothing or sporting goods in-store. Online or delivery to home for these items through given retailers is permitted.
To take effect at 5 p.m. today:
• Occupancy of customers at open businesses will be restricted to 500 feet per customer. If a building is 50,000 square feet or larger, the limit is 100 customers. For buildings less than 50,000 square feet, divide the square footage by 500 to determine maximum allowable customers.
To take effect at 11 p.m. Monday:
• Citywide curfew is in effect between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Essential work and essential shopping for workers is permitted en route; emergency travel is permitted. Essential workers should carry letters from their employers during curfew hours.
• New signage at businesses will be required. In addition to social distancing signs, signage at gas pumps, signage at ATMs, and signage at retailers detailing “one cart — one person” will be required. Gas stations must make available sanitation wipes or paper towels at pumps.
• Sneeze guards are required at all businesses with indoor points of transactions/cash registers.
• Spacing of 6 feet or more in lines of customers, inside and outside stores, shall be imposed and maintained by businesses.
• Store owners should implement markings and signage for one-way aisle travel in stores.
• If carts are available, store owners shall encourage the use of carts for all shoppers to help with social distancing.
• Sanitization wipes or sanitizer, as available, will be made available at all cash registers.
• Social gatherings are limited to no more than six people. Funerals and funeral services may have no more than 10 people.
• Refillable drinking containers may not be refilled.
• A Shelter in Place Mandate is in effect: All citizens must be home except for activities, work or business deemed essential.
