Charlotte Brown will begin work Monday as the City of Lawton's director of the Community Services/Planning Department.
Brown has served the City of Lawton for 14 years, beginning her career as a plans examiner in 2008. She went on to work as a planning technician, planning and subdivision administrator, code plans supervisor and senior planner, before taking over as the interim Community Services/Planning director in October.
As the Community Services/Planning director, Brown will supervise housing & community development, neighborhood services, license and permits, inspection services, planning, and the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS).
“I’m looking forward to working with the community to grow and expand Lawton and to help beautify the town,” said Brown.
Brown graduated from Cameron University in 2007 with a bachelor of arts degree in international languages and a minor in English literature. She has assisted with the Certified Healthy Community application for the past six years, which has obtained an Excellence Rating for five of those six years. She is co-chair of the Lawton Fort Sill Open Streets Committee, sits on the TSET Healthy Living Program Advisory Council, and is a member of the Fit Kids of SWOK Coalition. She also is the executive director of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
“With more than a decade of experience working for the citizens of Lawton, Charlotte Brown not only understands the needs of our community, but she also possesses the knowledge and skills required to see it flourish,” said Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk. “We are both excited and confident that Charlotte will work hard to create a culture of success within the department while promoting excellent customer service.”