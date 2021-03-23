As a former gang member, Jeffery Elbert said he sees the need for programs that give youth genuine options away from gangs.
“That’s my intention for being here,” Elbert said Monday at the inaugural meeting of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee, adding he knows there are those as young as 18-19 years old who have “experienced enough of life to know they don’t want to do that any more.”
Programs that steer at-risk teens away from the criminal justice system are the top priority for that Youth and Family Affairs Committee, whose members say they are interested in programs that already exist for youth and families, as well as new ideas. The end result, as defined by the ordinance that created the committee, is identifying opportunities for youth to develop life and career-enhancing skills.
Sylvia Burgess, who helped moderate Monday’s on-line Zoom meeting, said all programs that the committee comes up with “have to fit into this vision.” That’s important because the youth-centered board doesn’t just want to identify programs; they want to fund them.
Mayor Stan Booker, who made the youth initiative one of his speaking points as he explained the 2019 Capital Improvements Program to residents in 2019, noted the CIP has identified $6 million for the purpose of steering youth away from the criminal justice system. Booker said while the $6 million “is more than we’ve ever had,” it equates to about $400,000 a year, which “won’t go as far as we want.” That’s especially true when the committee takes its target audience into account.
Booker said 23 percent of Lawton’s population is under age 18. Forty percent of that total, about 8,500 children, are defined as most at risk.
So, the goal before the next committee meeting on April 6 is identifying programs that could be useful to those youth. Committee Chair/Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson intends to keep a focus on existing programs.
“We need to identify what’s here, what’s working,” she said, explaining while committee members already know of some programs, they aren’t familiar with every one.
That’s why committee members also want to create a comprehensive resource list. Brenda Myers, director of the Comanche County Juvenile Bureau/Regional Juvenile Detention Center, said that comprehensive list would be “tremendously, tremendously helpful to us.”
“We know there are programs out there, but we run into roadblocks,” she said, explaining her staff wants to get youth interested and involved in projects that provide alternative activities. “I know there are programs that exist that I’m missing.”
Johnson said that comprehensive list also will give the committee a list of programs that are working, programs it could support financially. She envisions a concept that would allow representatives from those programs to make presentations to the Youth and Family Affairs Committee, allowing members to bridge them together to enhance what the city already has.
Bethlehem Baptist Church Pastor Willie Smith said he also wants to keep an emphasis on the second part of the committee’s name, explaining, for example, that his church operates a food closet on Mondays and Wednesdays that would be helpful to families.
Burgess said she has spoken to people representing entities that already offer youth programs. She said Lawton Public Schools used to have “extraordinary programs” for youth in the summer, most free but some with fees associated with the cost of materials. She pointed to programs thatCameron University offers, adding there also may be students enrolled in education disciplines that could help put programs and resources together.
Dianne Owens, retired director of Marie Detty Youth and Family Services, said that entity worked with others for about six years to offer a gang prevention program that offered measurable results.
“We did have good outcomes,” she said, of a program that, among other things, sent staffers into areas where “kids hung out.”
The key was measurable results, something Booker said is necessary for any program the committee supports because that is the only way such programs will continue to receive funding.
Elbert, an LPS math teacher and founder of the Great 580 who also works with youth, said gang prevention, gang relations and gang rehabilitation are the three pillars upon which successful programs rest. He said his group already is working to develop programs that incorporate those pillars, explaining “because this is Lawton,” preventing all gangs isn’t possible. Adults must built a rapport with existing gangs, he said, adding that addressing those issues is a personal concern.
“I have nieces and nephews who really have no choice,” he said, explaining that for some youth, gangs are all they know.
Smith said there’s another side of the coin to consider.
“We have to bring them something,” he said about creating youth programs and activities that will pique their interest, explaining it isn’t enough to take “something out of their hands and leave them empty.”