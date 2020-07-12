The Oklahoma State Department of Health has launched a new COVID-19 alert system that state officials say offers the public and local elected officials a clear method to recognize and communicate the current COVID-19 risk level in each county and to guide health behaviors.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said last week he had issued an executive order directing the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to develop a four-tier color-coded system for Oklahoma counties, a technique that would allow residents to quickly make decisions based on virus hot spots. He said the chart reflects the reality that Oklahoma has seen “localized outbreaks in different parts of the state.” The best color, green, doesn’t mean zero cases, but that cases are manageable in that county; red, the worst color, indicates severe spread and remediation actions.
OSDH officials said the COVID-19 Alert System identifies the current COVID-19 risk level by county, based on a seven-day rolling average. It is triggered by the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, said Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye.
Frye said during a Thursday press conference with Stitt that the map is similar to a weather warning system, allowing for additional information that will “empower citizens to make wise decisions.” By week’s end, the majority of the state (including Comanche County and the surrounding area) was in the yellow category. Eleven counties in northwestern Oklahoma were green; four other counties (Tulsa, McClain, McCurtain and Ottawa) were orange. Each color category comes with suggested guidelines for action.
The color-coded county map will be updated every Friday as part of OSDH’s 11 a.m. Situation Media Advisory.
Those gates are: percent of ICU beds available is less than 5 percent statewide; percent of medical surgery beds available is less than 5 percent statewide; percent of ventilators available is less than 5 percent statewide; and average days of personal protective equipment (PPE) on hand and available is less than 5 days statewide.
State health officials said they will work with local entities to develop remediation plans in counties that meet the red threshold, because the status indicates statewide, systematic challenges and pressures on the healthcare system resulting from COVID-19.
“This new COVID-19 alert system marries OSDH’s robust data reporting with additional public health steps that should be considered county by county to confront elevated risks of community spread,” said Frye. “The color-coded system is an easy way for business owners, local leaders and the public to know at a glance when extra precautions should be taken.”
The new alert system is subject to revisions as scientific information changes, Frye said. Guidance for each risk category is available for individuals, businesses, high-risk individuals, and children on the COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.