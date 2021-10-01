City of Lawton zoning code now recognizes there is a difference between grinding marijuana buds to smoke and using flammable liquids to extract oil.
By month’s end, that recognition will allow processors using less intensive practices — grinding, packaging and baking — to be located in most commercial districts in Lawton, while confining intensive processing procedures to industrial areas. That means more dispensaries could have some processing associated with their business in a wider area of the city, city planners said.
The change, approved Tuesday by the City Council when it amended city zoning code, already has had an affect on one dispensary.
Under previous code, any type of processing needed at least C-5 General Commercial District zoning, the least restrictive commercial zoning and one judged unsuitable for sites adjacent to residential areas. Under new code provisions, less intensive processing (with some restrictions) could be located in any commercial zoning, including the C-1 Local Commercial District often found near residential areas. An application the council considered Tuesday sought to move from C-1 to C-5 zoning so processing would be allowed in its dispensary. While the council rejected the C-5 request, it didn’t matter because the existing C-1 zoning would allow the owners to do what they planned to do, when the new code goes into effect.
The issue comes from the ever-changing nature of medical marijuana, legalized in Oklahoma by voters in 2018.
“We set a decent code,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, explaining while Lawton’s code did what it needed to do at the time (while other cities were having their zoning codes challenged in court), amendments to state law have made adjustments necessary.
Existing city code equates dispensaries (where medical marijuana products are sold) to pharmacies, which can be located in most commercial zoning districts. But, Rogalski said many dispensary operators want to add growing or processing to their businesses, and that usually means a change in zoning is necessary because of restrictions on growing and processing, which are more intense uses.
Adding growing or processing means a change to C-5 zoning for most applicants and in many instances granting those requests means “spot zoning,” the practice of creating a zoning that doesn’t match anything around it. That’s the reason the C-5 rezoning request by Med Dispensary was rejected by the City Planning Commission and the City Council, with commissioners specifically citing their opposition to “spot zoning.”
That C-5 zoning for processing won’t be necessary any more because a new four-tiered system sets requirements and zoning based on what kind of processing will be done.
“To make our code more clear, we added tiers,” Rogalski said, explaining the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (the state’s oversight agency for medical marijuana) has defined processing as activities ranging from grinding buds to using explosive chemicals to extract the marijuana concentrate.
Simply stated: Tiers I and II don’t involve any extraction, while Tiers III and IV do.
“Tier IV is what we thought processing was when we created this code,” Rogalski said, of chemical processing that uses flammable materials such as butane, alcohol, propane and ethanol for extraction.
Rogalski, in response to a question from Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, said dispensaries already zoned to allow for processing can continue under “grandfather” protection, meaning their activity predates city code so it can continue. But, should those sites discontinue processing for three years, they lose their grandfather protection and would fall under the new zoning code, Rogalski said.
Rogalski said the new provisions acknowledge the various activities that fall under the processing definition while protecting residents by keeping those using the most volatile chemicals confined to industrial areas.
“It allows them to do stuff most of us don’t consider processing,” he said.
That’s why city officials were satisfied with actions that denied the C-5 rezoning request for Med Dispensary in the Lamplighter Plaza in the 1900 block of West Gore Boulevard. Co-owner Darrell Brewer told the planning commission in early September that all the business was doing was non-chemical packaging of pre-rolls, then storing them. Brewer said in August that plans to expand the existing dispensary was being done to provide better logistics for the business, packing rolls that the dispensary could send to other dispensaries.
That process falls under the Tier I definition: preparation by mechanical means of pre-rolled marijuana, or using concentrates produced off site or medical marijuana plant pieces as an additive. It doesn’t allow any extraction on site.