New City of Lawton provisions, effective immediately:
• A curfew established from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. will only apply to residents under the age of 18.
• The limit for allowed social gatherings will be raised to 10, equivalent to the governor's Emergency Order. Lawton's limit had been six.
• The customer occupancy level permitted for businesses has changed. Buildings with more than 75,000 square feet may have 150 customers (the limit had been a maximum of 100 customers for buildings 50,000 square feet or more). Buildings with 1,000 square feet of space or less may have two customers. Those in between will determine their maximum customer load by dividing total square footage by 500.
• Garden centers and nurseries of large "big box" stores shall have a garden center occupancy of no more than 30 customers at one time. Those that cannot adhere to that requirement must close.
• Tennis may be played on city courts if participation is limited to one person per side (singles tennis), social distancing of 6 feet is maintained and shared equipment is sanitized.
• Pleasure boating is allowed, but limited those holding existing permits to boat on city lakes. New permits will be restricted to those living in Comanche County (the same provision applies to hunting and fishing permits). Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained in boats, unless those in the boat are family and/or live in the same house. Personal kayaking and paddle boarding will be allowed under the same restrictions. Tubing, wake boarding and personal watercraft are allowed only with family members or others residing in the same home.
• Camping is allowed in city campgrounds: one recreational vehicle per site, with family members/those living in the same house permitted in one RV; visitors must maintain 6 feet social distancing; only RVs with fully-contained bathrooms are recommended for use.