A formal access policy for Lawton City Hall is the direct result of disruptive behavior by residents who have interfered with the public’s business, Interim City Manager John Ratliff said Tuesday.
Ratliff was explaining the thought behind a new City Council policy that set guidelines for members of the public who are entering the building, and imposing penalties for those who don’t follow the rules. The new policy, already in effect, was formally approved Tuesday by the council.
Ratliff said the rules are meant to address dangerous and disruptive behavior, adding some of that behavior “is putting employees in fear of their safety.”
“Part of my job is to secure employee safety,” Ratliff said of his thinking behind the rules. “The rules and guidelines are in place to protect our employees.”
City administrators say there have been multiple incidents of disruptive behavior by visitors, including two recent incidents in the city manager’s office that concerned that office’s staff.
Ratliff said while he could have imposed the new regulations on his own authority as city manager, he wanted the council’s input. He reiterated that the regulations are directed at those who are “not responding rationally,” while putting the regulations into writing allows city staff to address the public’s questions.
Mayor Stan Booker said he supports the policy, adding while it is unfortunate city officials have to do it, the city “has had challenges.” Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren concurred.
“It is sad, but we have been lax for too long,” Warren said, adding other governmental entities have adopted security measures, including the Comanche County Courthouse, where visitors and any items they carry are screened.
Lawton’s policy will be similar. While screening of people is the same, the City of Lawton isn’t yet using the X-ray screeners for items and materials that is being used by Comanche County Sheriff’s Office deputies for the courthouse.
Lawton police officers and a private security firm have been monitoring city hall’s main entrance for several years. The policy now requires visitors to sign a log, the time he/she enters and their destination before walking through a screening machine while their bags and other materials are visually inspected or wanded.
The policy states visitors may be directed or escorted to their destinations. Appointments are preferred for executive-level employees (department heads and supervisors), council-appointed employees (city manager, city attorney, city clerk, municipal judge) and elected officials. Appointments may be required depending on the circumstances, the policy states.
Visitors who show up without an appointment with those officials may be denied a meeting. The policy also states that access to specific departments, offices, employees or officials “may be limited by the city’s interest in managing its property, protecting its employees and elected officials, efficiently executing daily operations and performance of other lawfully prescribed duties and responsibilities.”
Those who do receive an appointment can be asked to provide information ranging from their name and discussion topic, to any other information that may be requested. City officials may decline in-person meetings in favor of email or phone discussions and are allowed to end a meeting for any reason, including disruptive behavior.
Visitors who don’t follow the rules may be escorted from the building or prohibited from entering the facility except to attend public meetings.