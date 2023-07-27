City Hall

A formal access policy for Lawton City Hall is the direct result of disruptive behavior by residents who have interfered with the public’s business, Interim City Manager John Ratliff said Tuesday.

Ratliff was explaining the thought behind a new City Council policy that set guidelines for members of the public who are entering the building, and imposing penalties for those who don’t follow the rules. The new policy, already in effect, was formally approved Tuesday by the council.

