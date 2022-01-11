Two City Council members and Lawton’s mayor took their oaths of office Monday, marking the beginning of a new council term.
But, the ceremony took place at a council session without a quorum.
Mayor Stan Booker, Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins and Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris took their constitutional and statutory oaths of office from Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson, the traditional method the city’s elected officials use to begin a new term after the mayor declares the preceding administration has ceased. That happened Monday before three sitting council members who attended the meeting: Hankins, Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman and Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh. Harris joined the group after Johnson administered the oath of office, but unlike Hankins, he was not a sitting councilman before he took the oaths, meaning he couldn’t count toward the five-member total that constitutes a quorum for meeting purposes.
Both City Charter and the Council’s Rules of Procedure specify what constitutes a quorum. The charter states “A majority of all of the members of the council shall constitute a quorum” while the council’s rules of procedure specifies “A quorum authorized to conduct business shall consist of a majority of all members elected to and constituting the council.”
City Attorney John Ratliff said the council didn’t have to hold a meeting: there is no legal requirement that members of the governing body take their oaths in front of a duly assembled council meeting established by quorum.
“We do this ceremony in public largely as a matter of political custom,” Ratliff said, explaining the Oklahoma Constitution only states the oath be administered by a person authorized by law to give oaths.
That requirement was filled by Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson, who administered the oaths to Booker, Hankins and Harris.
Ratliff said while the session was scheduled as a special meeting, the council did not conduct any business that would have required a majority vote (meaning, at least five affirmative votes). He said Booker’s statements were mayoral declarations that were not voted on by council members, adding “no political business was taking place.” He said state law gives councils wide latitude in determining their rules of operation, to include quorum and conduct of meetings.
Harris did not take his seat on the council floor until after his oaths were administered and his only vote was the vote to adjourn, “which procedurally can be done with less than a quorum,” Ratliff said.
Harris, who won the Ward 2 seat in November’s municipal runoff election, replaces former Councilman Keith Jackson who did not seek re-election because of term limits. Booker, who beat his opponent last year, and Hankins, who did not draw an opponent, both are beginning their second three-year terms.