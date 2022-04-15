Another felony charge has been filed against a Lawton man related to a robbery that kicked off a March 30 manhunt in Cache.
On Friday, Andre Darcy Butler, 30, of Lawton, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
With the filing, more details are available about the incident preceding the multi-day manhunt. Butler is accused of robbing the Hop & Sack convenience store, 405 W. H, in Cache on March 30. According to the probable cause affidavit, Butler took money from the counter and ran for the door while being chased by a store clerk. He turned, pointed the knife and said, “I’ll kill you,” the witness said.
Investigators later learned Butler had been at the All America Bank before the robbery. He was seen walking around the back door and appeared to be adjusting a shiny metal object in his right front pocket that appeared to be the knife used in the robbery, the affidavit states. The security video showed him walk to the front lobby and ask for the restroom.
Upon returning to the lobby, Butler was seen walking up behind two older women getting money from the bank tellers. After one finished her transaction, Butler stepped to the teller window, spoke briefly, turned and walked away and retrieved an empty coffee cup before following another customer outside. The customer turned around and walked back inside the bank and Butler was seen getting into a white Ford Econoline van and driving in the direction of the convenience store.
Following the Hop & Sack robbery, Butler tried to leave with the van but dropped the keys and then had to flee. Police learned the van had been stolen from 6406 E. Lee in Lawton two days before.
A Cache police officer confronted Butler as he ran from the robbery and told him to drop his knife, the affidavit states. Multiple gunshots were fired as Butler ran eastbound into a neighborhood.
What followed was a manhunt through the small town’s neighborhoods. However, Butler remained free until he was taken into custody without further incident the morning of April 2.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist the investigation due to the police officer firing his weapon.
Butler had been on the run from the law since March 28 when he was accused of stealing a black Nissan Kicks sub-compact SUV at knifepoint while on a test drive with a salesperson, according to the affidavit. Butler was identified as the suspect after leaving a copy of his driver’s license made before the drive.
The Nissan and Butler were found later that night at the Comanche Nation Casino. He is accused of stealing the van after successfully escaping police on foot in the area of Southeast 60th Street and Oklahoma 7.
Butler has been charged in two separate felony cases involving the alleged crime spree.
Two separate cases of felony charges of larceny of an automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle were filed.
Butler is being held on $30,000 for each separate cases’ bonds, $90,000 in total, records indicate.
