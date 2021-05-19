Following certification of Saturday’s general election results, a new leader was sworn into office to lead the Comanche Nation.
The Comanche Business Committee made the announcement at the start of a special Tuesday meeting to swear in Mark Woommavovah as Chairman of the Comanche Nation.
Julia Mantzke was also recognized as the new Tribal Administrator.
Vice Chair LaNora Parker said with Mantzke in position, this is the first time the Comanche Nation has had four women in leadership at the same time.
“I’d like to proclaim this the year of the woman,” she said.
Parker led Woommavovah with the oath of office. Once seated with the Business Committee, he offered his remarks. A peaceful transition of power was expressed.
“This is a day of history and hope, today we celebrate the triumph not of the candidate but for a cause,” he said. “And now, on this hallowed ground, we will set a foundation of servant leadership.”
Woommavovah won his office with 836 votes against Leonard Parker who received 454.
Mantzke was unopposed in the race for the chief administrator position.
The vice chair position will be determined in a runoff election. Parker, the incumbent, will face Cornel Pewewardy in that race. Pewewardy received 523 votes, Parker received 472, and Michael Burgess, 299 votes. Due to no one receiving over 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election is mandated, according to the tribe’s constitution.
The vice chair race had been in question after Ross Kahrahrah filed for an injunction after he was disqualified from the ballot. A Comanche Nation Tribal Court judge ruled against him and the vote was allowed to continue for the office.
All line-items from the proposed $64.2 million Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget passed.
The Comanche Nation Water Park was the only close vote, 640 votes to approve topped the 611 against for the $455,000 budget line-item.
The fate of the water park remains up in the air, according to an April announcement by Secretary/Treasurer John David Wahnee.
On April 14, the business committee requested release from its lease with the Kiowa, Comanche, Apache Land Use Committee (KCALUC) for use of the land where the park is located at 501 NE Lawrie Tatum Road. He said the park has been operating in negative figures since at least 2017.
The KCALUC has approved negotiations with the Comanche Nation to discuss the termination of the lease. According to Wahnee’s statement, the current balance on the lease $87,675.
With Woommavovah in leadership, it begins a new era for the Lords of the Plains. The position has been in limbo since former Chairman William Nelson Sr. was suspended due to what were described as questionable financial issues that are now under investigation by Comanche Nation Law Enforcement.
Nelson had served in the chairman role since 2016.
