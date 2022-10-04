New security cameras will be installed in the stairwell of the Comanche County Courthouse, following a vote by the Comanche County Commissioners on Monday.
The project, part of a general push to increase security at the courthouse, will be paid for with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The company contracted to complete the work, York Electronic Systems Inc., will charge $124,163 for the cameras and installation.
Johnny Owens, the county’s district 2 commissioner, said that the project was a precautionary measure, and not related to any increase in incidents of illegal activity inside the stairwell.
“This is just something we missed in the last go-round when we were installing cameras, so we wanted to make sure we put them in now,” Owens said.
The project also will cover the replacement of a broken camera, inside the first-floor legal office at the courthouse.
Owens said that the cameras in the stairwell are a necessary measure, helping to prevent any blind spots in the courthouse or the Comanche County Detention Center.
“This is really important to the safety of the people in the courthouse,” Owens said. “If something was to happen in the stairwell, while bringing prisoners to or from the courthouse, or anything like that, we’d be able to keep an eye out for it.”