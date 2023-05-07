New construction at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

A crew from CDBL Construction begins dirt work for the new Family Life Youth Center for New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

 Scott Rains/staff

The City Council has put a new building code provision into place that the ordinance sponsor said would expedite the process of getting a building ready for occupancy.

Fast Track Services was initiated by Ward 4 Councilman George Gill, the council's newest member and a member of the building community. The proposal — approved by the council Tuesday without discussion of any of the provisions — addresses complaints that builders have leveled against city hall for years: it takes far too long to get through the processes and receive the final certificate of occupancy they must hold before their buildings are designated complete and ready to be used.

