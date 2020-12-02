A 27-year-old Lawton man investigators said has an extensive history of burglary is in jail after he was accused of using a new brick to commit an old trick.
Kordney Keshawn Allen made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and unlawful use or display of license or identification card, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.
Allen is accused of using a brick to bust out a window to a home Friday where guns were visible, according to the allegations.
Lawton police were called shortly before 4 a.m. to a home in the 4400 block of Northwest Wolf Creek Boulevard after someone threw a brick through the bedroom window, according to the probable cause affidavit. A black man wearing all black clothing was seen walking from behind the home and was told to stop. He refused and took off running, setting off a foot chase. Police caught up with the man nearby in the parking lot of Home Depot and taken into custody.
The people living in the affected home said they’d been asleep when they heard “a loud explosion in their bedroom” and woke to seeing the man throw a brick through the window, the affidavit states. Police noticed guns hanging from the wall in the room. The resident said the bedroom blinds had been open all day and the guns were clearly visible from outside.
While being booked into city jail, investigators said a fake identification card was found in Allen’s pocket. Once his actual identity was realized, investigators learned he has “an extensive, chronic history with burglary charges,” according to the affidavit.
Allen has prior Comanche County felony convictions: September 2013, possession of a stolen credit card, second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and from January 2015, second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Allen is being held on a $35,000 bond and returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 21, for his preliminary hearing conference.