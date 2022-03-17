Lawton Public Schools is continuing its long-standing process of upgrading existing district facilities across the city, even as officials make plans to craft new projects to better serve students.
Members of the Board of Education agreed earlier this year to sell $8.8 million worth of bonds: $7.6 million sale of general obligation bonds, sold to Country Club Bank in Leawood, Kansas, with an interest rate of 1.652858 percent; and $1.2 million bond sale to Northland Securities Inc., Minneapolis, with an interest rate of 1.932500 percent.
The $1.2 million bond sale is a taxable series, required to cover a portion of the “lease purchase” payment (on-going payments on previously issued notes), according to Lance Gibbs, LPS chief financial officer. The lease purchase funds financed construction of Eisenhower Middle School and the eight safe rooms built in city elementary schools. The $7.6 million series is non-taxable, Gibbs said.
Superintendent Kevin Hime said the bond series were calculated to fund projects outlined for the public prior to elections that set the funding mechanisms into place. Hime said the district outlined a specific set of projects and leadership’s goal is to ensure all the projects outlined for voters are funded.
“I want to make sure we meet all those promises,” Hime told members of the bond oversight committee, a citizens board that meets in the spring and fall for bond program updates.
A number of those projects have been completed: construction of safe-rooms in eight elementary schools, security fencing for campuses and construction of a new Eisenhower Middle School, for example. And, funding in some instances allowed the district to accelerate plans it already had: for example, providing a digital device to every student in the district and portable “hot spots,” which ensure internet capability for students in households that may not have one. That was an important detail when the district dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and went exclusively to remote learning.
Hime said while the pandemic brought problems, there also was a bright spot: it brought additional funding to the district through the American Rescue Plan Act.
As a result, the district is able to its ARPA/Redbud money to fund a specific school improvement: Multi-purpose facilities at each high schools. Hime said the projects will address a common complaint: insufficient dressing rooms for girls. The $9 million project will add 15,000-square-foot facilities at Eisenhower, Lawton and MacArthur high schools, facilities that will include locker rooms but also feature indoor turf that can accommodate activities such as band and cheer leading, along with class projects such as flying drones. Hime said the locker rooms will be “a big improvement for all schools.”
It’s not the only expansion to the project list.
Hime said the district is making plans for the long-promised gymnasium at Ridgecrest Elementary School in northwest Lawton. He said the gym has been combined with a safe room project, merging two needs into one multi-use facility. It’s a technique used at eight other elementary schools whose safe rooms function as daily class space while providing room to shelter the entire school during a tornado.
“We’ll do that instead of classrooms,” Hime said, adding district personnel are looking at doing the same type of project at Edison Elementary School.
The benefit to both schools: Multi-purpose facilities mean less space lost to new buildings, preserving play space around schools.
Hime and Gibbs lauded other projects the district has been able to accomplish, to include a facility review of all campuses and a demographic study of all Lawton children, which will allow the district to predict what sites children will attend when they reach school age “and plan accordingly,” Hime said.
That could play into something Hime warned the citizens group they need to consider: planning for a new bond program.
“We’re probably a year away from starting discussions for a new bond program and projects,” he said, adding the discussion must include what specific projects the district should attempt.
Hime already has one discussion in mind: Does LPS need a new elementary school, and how big? Hime said it’s a situation that will have to be addressed, noting all three east Lawton elementary schools “ are at the point of bursting.”
Hime said he doesn’t want an elementary school as large as Fort Sill’s Freedom Elementary School (which has more than 1,200 students). He’d rather have something similar to Pat Henry Elementary in north Lawton, built for about 600 students.