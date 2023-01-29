Ernest Gaines Stamp

Novelist Ernest J. Gaines is the most recent honoree in the U.S. Postal Service’s Black Heritage Stamp Series. The stamp is based on a portrait created by Lawton artist Robert Peterson.

 Image courtesy of Robert Peterson

Lawton artist Robert Peterson will see his work in a lot more homes across the country, and he’s delighted.

The U.S. Postal Service released a new Black Heritage Stamp on Jan. 23 featuring author and teacher Ernest J. Gaines, and the picture on the stamp is based on a painting created by Peterson.

