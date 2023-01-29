Lawton artist Robert Peterson will see his work in a lot more homes across the country, and he’s delighted.
The U.S. Postal Service released a new Black Heritage Stamp on Jan. 23 featuring author and teacher Ernest J. Gaines, and the picture on the stamp is based on a painting created by Peterson.
Gaines, a Louisiana native who died in 2019, is the 46th honoree in the Black Heritage Stamp series, postal officials said. The noted novelist’s works included “A Lesson Before Dying,” but it is his “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” that brought him to critical acclaim in 1971, as he told the story of a woman whose life spanned the years between slavery and America’s Civil Rights era.
Peterson said he’s not certain exactly why he was selected in late 2020/early 2021 for the honor, saying postal officials merely told him they had been following him and about 100 others for consideration to create art that would be used on a new stamp. Peterson said the request was a definite surprise.
“I’m not sure what put my work on their radar,” he said. “He mentioned that someone had introduced him to my work about a year or so prior to that email, and he had been following me on Instagram and loved my work.”
After accepting the commission, Peterson said he began looking for images of Gaines to use as a reference for his painting. His research led him a photo shot in 2001 by photographer Raoul Benavides, a friend of Gaines, and after receiving legal clearance to use the image, Peterson began working on his painting in spring 2022. He said the process really wasn’t difficult.
“Painting isn’t ever really hard to me,” he said. “I believe this is what God purposes me to do with my life, aside from being a son, husband and father. Each of those titles require my attention and work, but I love wearing them just like I love being a creative artist.”
Peterson finished his painting in June 2022.
“It didn’t feel real,” Peterson said of the experience, explaining his focus has been on putting his works in museums and in collections across the country, so the thought of creating a special piece that would be used for the Postal Service’s Black Heritage Stamp series wasn’t something he ever considered.
Reality came when Peterson and his wife walked into Lawton Post Office onJan. 23.
“Experiencing that with my wife made it even better,” he said. “She was one of only a handful of people who knew I had agreed to take the commission and create the painting for the stamp. It was just as much of an accomplishment for her as it was for me. We succeed together.”
The postal series isn’t the only chance Peterson will have to showcase his work.
The artist has a show scheduled at Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art. “Robert Peterson: Homecoming” will be on display at the museum Feb. 11 through Aug. 26, with the Philbrook describing Peterson’s work as depicting the diversity of the black experience while pushing against stereotypes. That show also will give visitors to experience the power of his Gaines portrait, because it will be the exhibit’s centerpiece.
“This will be my first time showing in my home state of Oklahoma in six or seven years, which is why I titled the show ‘Homecoming’,” he said. “I’ve had multiple sold out shows across the U.S. and have had my work included in many shows around the world, and now I’m bringing some of those works back here to share with friends, family and neighbors from across the state.”
It’s not his only showing in February. On Feb. 15, three of his works will be unveiled at the Albertz Benda Gallery in Los Angeles for the show “Do You See Me?”, on display through March 18.
Peterson’s show at the Philbrook may be his first in a while in his home state, but it won’t be his only presence in the Tulsa museum. Peterson’s “Tomorrow’s SuperHERo” is part of the museum’s permanent collection.
It’s not his only piece in a museum’s permanent collection. Peterson said his Gaines painting is owned by the U.S. Postal Service, which agreed to loan it to the Philbrook for his show. The painting is slated to become part of the Smithsonian’s permanent collection.