Beau the 2-year-old American Alligator is ready to show his smile to visitors to the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.

MEDICINE PARK — There’s a new baby on board at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, and as the star of a new exhibit, you could say this baby has some bite to him.

Beau the American Alligator has joined the repertoire of animals among the array of Oklahoma wildlife at the facility’s outdoor exhibits, No 1 Aquarium Way off Oklahoma 49.

