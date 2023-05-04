MEDICINE PARK — There’s a new baby on board at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, and as the star of a new exhibit, you could say this baby has some bite to him.
Beau the American Alligator has joined the repertoire of animals among the array of Oklahoma wildlife at the facility’s outdoor exhibits, No 1 Aquarium Way off Oklahoma 49.
The 2-year-old water-happy reptile is on display next door to Turtle Town, said Nicole Brown, deputy director. He may not be big but he is mighty.
“Beau is pretty small at 23 inches, weighing roughly 20 ounces and just tons of fun to watch,” she said.
Beau replaces the alligators the aquarium has had on display for some time, said Rainette Rowland, executive director. “Missy and Cooper were with us for several years,” she said. “They were both rescues and were very well cared for so of course they grew to a healthy size and became too large for the space we have available.”
The elder couple have been re-homed to another conservation facility that can better accommodate their size as they continue to live out their lives, Rowland said.
“Beau is settled into the exhibit and can be seen daily during regular operating hours,” she said.
