Cache may be the Gateway to the Wichitas, but there’s a lot more to the community.
Mandy Martine-Ralston and Kristen Ward intend to prove that.
The women — vice president and president, respectively, of the Cache Area Chamber of Commerce — are partnering with Trifecta Communications and architectural students at the University of Oklahoma to create a virtual history tour of their community. The idea is simple: designate virtual stops across Cache, allowing people to use digital devices to see a picture of what a site looked like originally versus what it looks like today. A little oral history, recited by Cache residents, will give visitors insight into the history of a town that has existed since the early 1900s, but whose original families date back to the late 1800s.
‘History hunt’
Call it a “history hunt,” said Brent Wheelbarger, CEO of Trifecta Communications. The process relies on the Time Frame app, using GPS to set historical photographs of specific places, then comparing them to a picture of the site taken today. And, making the process a game, players can collect historical photos at each location, placing them within an album where they can be viewed at any time. That means the player can continue to share the history of a community.
Ward said the app will allow visitors to tour Cache and find out what locals already know: it’s a great town with some interesting history. The app will provide a “unique, off-beat” way to tour her town and highlight its history. People visiting Cache to play the history app will end up walking and driving all over town, ultimately ending up in downtown to take advantage of businesses there.
“We’ve got a lot of businesses here,” Ward said, adding visitors can help built the town’s economy and make it stronger. “Cache has a rich history.”
Many people know the small Comanche County town as the Gateway to the Wichitas. One of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge’s main entrances starts on Oklahoma 115 as you exit U.S. 62. Head north and you enter the refuge. Head south and you drive into Cache, a town founded when the federal government opened what had been Native American lands to new settlement in 1901. Ward said there were families in the Cache area long before the town (named after Cache Creek) was founded.
Cache’s downtown along C Avenue was built to resemble an old-time western town. Martine-Ralston said that probably is why the town has been used as the setting for several movies. The town’s history includes a massive fire that burned half of downtown. According to the Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society’s Comanche County History, the town actually burned twice: in 1902 and again in 1911. The 1911 fire is the reason C Avenue was developed and why the buildings there are constructed of brick and concrete block.
The town had a noted bank robbery that still is discussed. It is home to the Trading Post, a restaurant and “odds and ends” store that dates back decades (today’s owners are trying to restore the sign to its original appearance, Ward said).
Cache also is home to Star House, built for Comanche honorary chief Quanah Parker and his family. The town has strong ties to the Native American community, Ward said, predicting that history is among the pieces townspeople will want to highlight on the history tour.
“We have a huge Native American population here, and they are a huge part of our history,” she said.
Ward said that varied history is why she and Martine-Ralston want help from the community. They need pictures for the virtual history tour and town leaders “only have so much to offer.” The women laugh as they say they’ve only been in Cache about 20 years, and the town’s history dates back much further than that — and they know residents have the photographs to prove it.
“We need the community to find photographs,” Ward said, of what she said will truly be a community project. “We need to figure out what our past is.”
Community involvement also is why oral histories associated with each picture will be narrated by Cache residents. The women also want to incorporate local music, hopefully, some created by Native Americans.
Martine-Ralston describes the process as the “future of history,” virtual tours that will get young people excited about history. She compared the concept to Pokemon GO, allowing those with digital devices to walk around Cache and capture images. But, rather than capturing creatures, they will be capturing pieces of history, she said.
Ward said it is vital that residents help identify the 10-15 GPS sites that will be established for the virtual history tour. While the women have an idea of what must be included — Star House, for example — residents also must have a voice.
“They are the ones to show us what to do and where we need to go,” Martin-Ralston said.