The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is offering a PlusPass mobile app to help drivers pay tolls.
Officials said PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on T mobile devices and pay tolls via credit card, PayPal or cash. Drivers utilizing PlusPass will see savings of roughly 25 percent, compared to PlatePay customers, because the app eliminates the costs of printing and mailing invoices.
PlusPass gives drivers who prefer to use cash the ability to take their phone to a participating retailer to load the app with up to $500. Participating retailers include CVS, Walgreens and Family Dollar stores, according to a press release. PlusPass users can add money to their account as their travel needs require.
“The PlusPass app solves several challenges as electronic toll collection expands across the state and country. PIKEPASS is still the best rate, but our goal is to provide multiple opportunities to make paying tolls as simple as we can,” Joe Schelle, deputy director and chief engineer of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, said in a statement.
Motorists may sign up for PlusPass by downloading the app, registering their email address and adding a picture of their license plate. The PlusPass app is free to download, and is available in the Apple App store and Google Play store.