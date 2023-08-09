An amphitheater, security cameras and completion of the Lake Helen sidewalk may be in the near future for Elmer Thomas Park.
City Council members directed city staff Tuesday to continue with plans for the amenities and safety equipment, calling them improvements that will positively affect the quality of life for visitors. Staff members were directed to obtain additional information, to include costs, and return to the council floor for decisions.
Portions of the amphitheater and sidewalk already exist.
“We built the base. It’s time to finish that,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren about a concrete base built in the park years ago to contain what city officials envisioned as the amphitheater they wanted.
That amenity also is included in conceptual designs for the park, specifying an amphitheater could be a venue for events ranging from concerts to educational programs. But, council members aren’t in total agreement on exactly how big the amphitheater should be.
Warren, who initiated the agenda item with Mayor Stan Booker, said the stage doesn’t have to be a “huge, multi-million (dollar) extravaganza.” Rather, he suggested something similar to the Zoo Amphitheater at the Oklahoma City Zoo, which provides a more intimate setting. Warren said the smaller amphitheaters he has seen feature some seating, but also have ground areas where people can set lawn chairs.
“We could do something as simple as that,” Warren said, of what Ward 4 Councilman George Gill suggested be a small venue that could seat 200-250 people.
City staff wondered about a larger venue suitable for larger events. Arts and Humanities Administrator Jason Poudrier said his staff wants a roof strong strong enough to support items being attached to it, as well as placement in an area that could be fenced off for concerts. Gill said that is much larger than the small events center the council has in mind. Poudrier said the concrete pad that already exists in Elmer Thomas Park is large enough to support a 1,000-seat amphitheater.
Council members also directed city staff to build on what already exists when pressing forward with plans to extend a sidewalk around Lake Helen, in Elmer Thomas Park’s northeast corner. A paved pathway already exists on the lake’s southern and western shoreline, but city staff has been pursuing grant opportunities for more than a year to fund a sidewalk on the east and north shores. A partial sidewalk exists along the eastern shore, but extends only to military monuments placed along the lake.
“We’re ready to move forward,” Booker said, of plans to complete the sidewalk.
City Engineer Joe Painter said the city sought federal funding for the sidewalk, but was unsuccessful (another city sidewalk project was funded). Painter said city staff’s plan is to add the Lake Helen project to a list of sidewalk priorities when they select a new on-call contractor. The two-year contract with MTZ Construction (the existing on-call contractor) has expired and city staff will be going through the process of creating a new agreement.
“Once we get an on-call contractor again, we can add this,” Painter said, of the Lake Helen project.
Elmer Thomas Park is one of three parks that city staff is exploring for security camera locations.
IT Director Judy Franco said she already has approached contractors to get rough estimates about adding cameras to Elmer Thomas, Greer and McMahon parks. She also is proposing specific locations: 12 at Elmer Thomas Park: four at the Holiday House, four at Playground in the Park, three at the Miracle Field and one at the splash pad; 10 at Greer Park: six near the buildings, two at the tennis courts and two at Kid’s Zone; and seven at McMahon Park: four at the skate park and three at the concession area.
Franco said her goal was to place the cameras “where people congregate,” although contractors solicited through a Requests for Proposals process will be asked for their opinions. The cameras are to be monitored by emergency dispatchers, recording events to provide information should the need arise.
Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Mitchell Dooley said the parks staff likes the idea, saying such precautions already have proven worthwhile. He said someone driving a vehicle that did “donuts” in McMahon Park was identified because the vandalism was captured on video.