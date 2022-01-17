A new agreement will help Lawton’s streets department prioritize repairs to city streets.
The City Council approved an agreement last week with Infrastructure Management Services, Tempe, Arizona, to create what city leaders are calling a Pavement Management Program. The short version: extensive analysis of every mile of the 900 miles of public pavement will be assessed and rated, creating a priority list for what kind of repairs/replacements should be done and in what order. Work should begin by spring.
It’s not a new dream, but it’s one now feasible because the $450,616 contract price for the year-long project is coming from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, something city elected officials made clear would happen when they were creating the CIP for voter consideration.
“Really, we can go back decades,” said Public Works Director Larry Wolcott, of city staff interest in doing an in-depth pavement analysis.
That’s not to say Public Works officials haven’t been analyzing streets on their own for years. But, Wolcott said what city staff has done is a “windshield survey,” rating pavement conditions via visual inspections conducted by city staff members driving those streets.
“They’re just looking at the actual surface, anything they can see above grade,” Wolcott said, adding the result is a rating of pavement condition based on the observer’s opinion after a visual inspection.
The work to be done by Infrastructure Management Services is different. Wolcott said the firm will use equipment vans with lasers and other mounted equipment to survey street surfaces, determining exact measurements on defects such as cracking, rutting and potholes, and ultimately providing a “realistic, all-encompassing number for that pavement.”
The company will develop a pavement index and once it has completed surveying all the pavement around Lawton, rank the roads based on their actual condition as well as separating them into types of streets (residential, collector and arterial).
“By using the information, we can prioritize repairs or reconstruction projects that need it the most,” Wolcott said, adding that in the past, streets often were repaired based on a high number of complaints. “In reality, there were other streets that physically needed it worse.”
The process is more accurate because the equipment will allow views of streets beyond their top paved surfaces, pushing deeper to look at the sub-grade under the pavement to see what is going on and whether there is a danger of failure. Wolcott said that will give the streets department an idea of whether a section of road is suitable for mill and overlay (grinding off the top layer and placing on a new layer of asphalt) or whether the sub-grade is in such poor shape the overlay will quickly collapse because it won’t support the surface above.
“If we have a roadway that can visually get by with a 2-inch overlay, but in reality the base has failed, our overlay may fail in the next five years,” he said.
The Pavement Management Program will set five-year priorities, something Public Works officials said will allow them to schedule projects on a priority basis, to include the cost of the work. Wolcott said the net result will be better management of the streets department’s annual budget and better road repairs, focusing on those with the greatest needs. He said that is why the program is important to city staff: it gives them a planning tool to manage budget and CIP funds in the best possible way.
That’s part of the reason the pavement analysis has been expanded to include curb and gutter, along with street signs and pavement markings.
“We’ll know how many crosswalks we have, how many stop signs, and that allows us to project what should be reasonable budgeting,” Wolcott said.