CACHE — Kindness creates kindness. That’s what Bradley and Jessica Wright believe. By paying it forward the couple hopes to start a chain reaction of love that will echo through their community. Bradley calls it the “domino effect.”
“Neighbors helping neighbors, that’s what this is,” Wright said. “If people see us stepping up and helping maybe they will too. We’re not here for very long, why not be nice.”
The couple have been contributing to this domino line of kindness for three years now. According to Wright it began when his wife Jessica noticed that the youth sports programs in town were woefully underutilized.
“We started asking around and found out that a lot of the kids weren’t playing because it was so expensive,” Wright said.
From team fees to equipment costs, the price point was keeping kids from enjoying the city’s sports leagues. That’s when the Wrights stepped up and began seeking donations so that kids wouldn’t have to worry about the expensive cost associated with purchasing new equipment. Soon after that they began to cover the cost of registration for kids as well.
“Everything doubled after that, we went from 40 kids to 100 kids,” Wright said. “We just…we love people so much. That’s why we do it. We have 6 kids ourselves.”
Not long after they began helping with the city’s youth sports teams the couple began to notice other needs that they could help meet in the community.
“We aren’t rich or anything, my wife is just really good at budgeting,” Wright said. “So we budget a little money out of both of our paychecks and if somebody needs something, milk or eggs or bread, we can get it for them.”
In the wake of the global outbreak of COVID-19, the Wrights have been trying to help as many of their neighbors with grocery shopping as possible.
“There are people out there working 60 hours a week that still can’t afford groceries. If we can help out those moms and dads so they don’t have to worry about how they feed their kids, then that’s why we do this. Knowing we’ve helped better the community,” Wright said.
Wright will occasionally post on social media to see if anyone knows of someone that needs help, though he says he isn’t a fan of it because it feels like advertising.
“I don’t want to make this sound like we are holier than thou or that we are the only people out here doing something. There are so many people out there helping right now,” Wright said. “I think if we all stick together through this, as a family, and I say family because we are all in this together, then we’re going to make it through.”