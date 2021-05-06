A heated argument between neighbors came to a head outside a Lawton convenience store Tuesday night.
Lawton Police Officer Brandon Newhouse reported responding shortly after 6:20 p.m. to three males fighting in the parking lot of Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road. One male was pinned to the ground.
Newhouse arrived to find one man sitting on the curb and another man pinning the third man to the ground, the report states. The fight was broken up and the men separated.
The man on the curb said he’d been in an argument earlier with the pinned man, who is his neighbor, due to his dogs being outside. According to the report, the pinned man struck him several times before running away.
He called his friend with a truck and went looking for the neighbor, finding him near the store. A confrontation turned physical, and the neighbor ran to the convenience store where the fight carried on, according to the report. The friend told Newhouse he’d stopped the man from getting away by pinning him to the ground.
The neighbor gave Newhouse a similar story but said the other man punched first. All agreed it was a mutual combat situation and declined to press charges. Only minor injuries were sustained and no medical treatment was needed, the report states.
Newhouse learned the neighbor had outstanding warrants for is arrest and he was taken into custody.