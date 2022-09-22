The Meadowbrook/Heinz Neighborhood Watch will host a free ice cream social at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Fred Bentley Park, at Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue behind the old Pecan Grove Elementary School.
All area residents are welcome.
Organizers say one of the best deterrents to crime is knowing your neighbors. That is why neighborhood residents are encouraged to attend the event to meet their neighbors and enjoy ice cream together.
