The Meadowbrook/Heinz Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th Street.
Pat Sullivan of Sullivan Tree Service will speak on caring for trees and how to trim them properly. Sgt. Christopher Blessing from the Lawton Police Department will share area crime statistics. All area residents are welcome to attend.
A Neighborhood Watch is a citizens' organization devoted to crime and vandalism prevention within a neighborhood. A Neighborhood Watch is one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crimes. To join a group or begin one in your area, contact the LPD Community Oriented Policing Unit at (580) 581-3535.