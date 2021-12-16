The band Journey may have sung about “when the lights go down in the city,” but the Christmas season around Lawton shows a great journey when the lights go on in the city.
It’s not about the size of the display in the yard or number of lights wrapped around the house. Christmas lights offer a personal gift to the community every time someone adorns their house with a bit of the Yuletide spirit.
It’s the spirit of holiday cheer that invites you to look at the community in a whole new light.
So, when you head to Elmer Thomas Park for the “Holiday in the Park” Christmas lights, take a detour off the beaten path and wind through some Lawton neighborhoods. You’re going to find a bevy of Christmas greetings on display by your friends and neighbors.
It’s the fully-illuminated gift of community from its members to the community.